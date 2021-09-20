mostra-rota-signals-return-of-exhibitions-in-athens

Trade shows are resuming in Athens after a long lull due to the pandemic, and Metropolitan Expo center next to Athens International Airport will launch Mostra Rota 2021 on Thursday.

The fair will last until September 26, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and feature homeware, furniture, lighting, glassware, decorative items etc.

Entry is restricted to Covid-19 vaccinated individuals or those with a certificate indicating they have been infected with the virus in the last six months.

Upon entry, trade visitors are formally required to present their personalized barcode card sent to them by ROTA, or the invitation sent to them by an exhibitor.

To find out more and apply for a barcode card, visit mostrarota.gr.