Central banker says Greek economic growth to exceed 6% in 2021

Greece’s pandemic-battered economy will grow by more than 6 percent this year, even more quickly than its government projects, Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras told news website Politico in an interview published on Tuesday.

“I expect our forecast to be higher than 6 percent,” he said, while declining to give details. “At the end of 2021 we will likely have higher GDP compared to the pre-pandemic one.”

Stournaras also said that this rebound, along coupled with Athens’ commitment to structural reforms, should allow the European Central Bank to continue to buy Greek debt even after it ends its pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP).