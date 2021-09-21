ECONOMY

Central banker says Greek economic growth to exceed 6% in 2021

central-banker-says-greek-economic-growth-to-exceed-6-in-2021

Greece’s pandemic-battered economy will grow by more than 6 percent this year, even more quickly than its government projects, Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras told news website Politico in an interview published on Tuesday.

“I expect our forecast to be higher than 6 percent,” he said, while declining to give details. “At the end of 2021 we will likely have higher GDP compared to the pre-pandemic one.”

Stournaras also said that this rebound, along coupled with Athens’ commitment to structural reforms, should allow the European Central Bank to continue to buy Greek debt even after it ends its pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP).

Economy Banking
READ MORE
[Intime News]
ECONOMY

Bad-loan ratio to fall to single-digits in 2022

bofa-bullish-on-local-credit-system-economy-and-bonds
ECONOMY

BofA bullish on local credit system, economy and bonds

insolvent-firms-hamper-credit-expansion
BANKING

Insolvent firms hamper credit expansion

financial-system-resilient-in-pandemic
ECONOMY

Financial system ‘resilient’ in pandemic

loans-serviced-by-firms-up-by-2-9-billion-euros-in-q1
ECONOMY

Loans serviced by firms up by 2.9 billion euros in Q1

greece-mandates-banks-to-reopen-10-year-bond
ECONOMY

Greece mandates banks to reopen 10-year bond