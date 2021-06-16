loans-serviced-by-firms-up-by-2-9-billion-euros-in-q1

Τhe nominal value of loans to domestic residents serviced by local credit servicing firms (CSFs) that have been transferred to non-resident specialized financial institutions increased by 2.907 million euros in the first quarter of 2021, the Bank of Greece said in a report released on Wednesday.

The report said that the total value of the above category of loans increased to €42.845 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021, from €39.938 million in the previous quarter. The nominal value of serviced corporate loans increased to €16.788 million in the first quarter of 2021, from €14.006 million in the previous quarter.

Specifically, loans to non-financial corporations (NFCs) increased by €2.8 million to €16.708 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Out of the total of these loans to NFCs, an amount of €8.885 million corresponds to loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The nominal value of loans to other financial institutions serviced by CSFs decreased by €17 million to €80 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021, while that of sole proprietors, farmers and unincorporated partnerships serviced by CSFs decreased by €635 million from the previous quarter to €5.538 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

In addition, the nominal value of loans to individuals and private non-profit institutions serviced by CSFs increased by €760 million to €20.519 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021. In further detail, consumer loans serviced increased by €368 million to €12.589 million, while the corresponding housing loans increased by €333 million to €7.680 million. [ANA-MPA]