Loans serviced by firms up by 2.9 billion euros in Q1
Τhe nominal value of loans to domestic residents serviced by local credit servicing firms (CSFs) that have been transferred to non-resident specialized financial institutions increased by 2.907 million euros in the first quarter of 2021, the Bank of Greece said in a report released on Wednesday.
The report said that the total value of the above category of loans increased to €42.845 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021, from €39.938 million in the previous quarter. The nominal value of serviced corporate loans increased to €16.788 million in the first quarter of 2021, from €14.006 million in the previous quarter.
Specifically, loans to non-financial corporations (NFCs) increased by €2.8 million to €16.708 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Out of the total of these loans to NFCs, an amount of €8.885 million corresponds to loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
The nominal value of loans to other financial institutions serviced by CSFs decreased by €17 million to €80 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021, while that of sole proprietors, farmers and unincorporated partnerships serviced by CSFs decreased by €635 million from the previous quarter to €5.538 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021.
In addition, the nominal value of loans to individuals and private non-profit institutions serviced by CSFs increased by €760 million to €20.519 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021. In further detail, consumer loans serviced increased by €368 million to €12.589 million, while the corresponding housing loans increased by €333 million to €7.680 million. [ANA-MPA]