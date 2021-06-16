ECONOMY

Loans serviced by firms up by 2.9 billion euros in Q1

loans-serviced-by-firms-up-by-2-9-billion-euros-in-q1

Τhe nominal value of loans to domestic residents serviced by local credit servicing firms (CSFs) that have been transferred to non-resident specialized financial institutions increased by 2.907 million euros in the first quarter of 2021, the Bank of Greece said in a report released on Wednesday.

The report said that the total value of the above category of loans increased to €42.845 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021, from €39.938 million in the previous quarter. The nominal value of serviced corporate loans increased to €16.788 million in the first quarter of 2021, from €14.006 million in the previous quarter. 

Specifically, loans to non-financial corporations (NFCs) increased by €2.8 million to €16.708 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Out of the total of these loans to NFCs, an amount of €8.885 million corresponds to loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). 

The nominal value of loans to other financial institutions serviced by CSFs decreased by €17 million to €80 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021, while that of sole proprietors, farmers and unincorporated partnerships serviced by CSFs decreased by €635 million from the previous quarter to €5.538 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

In addition, the nominal value of loans to individuals and private non-profit institutions serviced by CSFs increased by €760 million to €20.519 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021. In further detail, consumer loans serviced increased by €368 million to €12.589 million, while the corresponding housing loans increased by €333 million to €7.680 million. [ANA-MPA]

Economy Banking
READ MORE
greece-mandates-banks-to-reopen-10-year-bond
ECONOMY

Greece mandates banks to reopen 10-year bond

alpha-confirms-plan-to-raise-800-million-euros
ECONOMY

Alpha confirms plan to raise 800 million euros

alpha-announces-e800-million-plan-to-boost-capital
ECONOMY

Alpha announces €800 million plan to boost capital

eurobank-picks-temenos-for-digital-wealth-management
ECONOMY

Eurobank picks Temenos for digital wealth management

greece-gets-eu-okay-to-extend-hercules-bad-loan-reduction-scheme
BANKS & NPLS

Greece gets EU okay to extend ‘Hercules’ bad loan reduction scheme

piraeus-shareholders-approve-e1-billion-equity-offering
ECONOMY

Piraeus shareholders approve €1 billion equity offering