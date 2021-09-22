new-lease-of-life-for-the-loutraki-water-bottling-unit

Eight years after the closure of the water bottling factory at Loutraki by PepsiCo-Ivi (now PepsiCo Hellas), Greece’s first such facility is about to resume operations under a new owner: This is NU Aqua, a company belonging to a German fund already active in Greece through Hellenic Waterways and other ventures.

The new owner will modernize the Loutraki facilities with an initial investment of 20 million euros, and €55 million in total.

The licensing process has started and the unit will employ about 80 workers when it is up and running.

The water source to be used will continue to belong to the local authority.