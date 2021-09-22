ECONOMY BUSINESS

New lease of life for the Loutraki water bottling unit

new-lease-of-life-for-the-loutraki-water-bottling-unit

Eight years after the closure of the water bottling factory at Loutraki by PepsiCo-Ivi (now PepsiCo Hellas), Greece’s first such facility is about to resume operations under a new owner: This is NU Aqua, a company belonging to a German fund already active in Greece through Hellenic Waterways and other ventures.

The new owner will modernize the Loutraki facilities with an initial investment of 20 million euros, and €55 million in total.

The licensing process has started and the unit will employ about 80 workers when it is up and running.

The water source to be used will continue to belong to the local authority.

Business
READ MORE
blueground-firmly-on-the-growth-path
BUSINESS

Blueground firmly on the growth path

[Loukas Velidakis/Kathimerini.gr]
LABOR RELATIONS

Efood is forced to backtrack

online-bets-seen-at-e1-bln-in-three-years
ECONOMY

Online bets seen at €1 bln in three years

aegean-shrinks-loss-in-second-quarter-sales-jump
ECONOMY

Aegean shrinks loss in second quarter, sales jump

Mussel farmer Sotiris Tsaras inspects dropper lines covered in tubeworms, full of destroyed mussels, due to high temperatures this summer, at a mussel farm in the Thermaic Gulf, Wednesday. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
ECONOMY

Extreme heat ravages Greece’s mussel harvest

shifting-from-tobacco-to-stevia
ECONOMY

Shifting from tobacco to stevia