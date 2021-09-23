healthy-growth-in-july-retail

Turnover in retail commerce was up in July 2021 compared to both June 2021 and to July 2020, according to data the Hellenic Statistical Authority issued on Wednesday, on Hellenic Commerce Day.

The figures showed retail turnover at 3.2 billion euros in July, up 14.5% from €2.8 billion in July 2020. Compared to June 2021, retail sales showed a 7.7% rise, amounting to €300 million.

The activities with the greatest turnover increase in July on an annual basis were watch and jewelry sales by specialist stores (up 61.6%), and rug and carpet trading, also at specialist stores (a 58.6% yearly increase). On the other hand, there was a 4.8% slide in textile sales and a 2.9% contraction in toy sales.

“Hellenic Commerce Day this year has found the country’s traders facing a series of considerable challenges and opportunities that in the medium term are capable of shifting the market balance, business prospects and the sector in general,” commented Giorgos Karanikas, the president of the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE).

“The unstable business and social environment due to the health and financial effects of the pandemic, and to the rapid changes in consumer habits, is forcing companies to adjust their operations,” he added.