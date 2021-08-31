ECONOMY

Retail sales period worse than in 2020

retail-sales-period-worse-than-in-2020

The retail sales period, lasting from mid-July to end-August, did not bring the desired results, as turnover is set to be lower than during the same period in 2020, despite the sales lasting a week longer.

A survey of the retailers’ research institute shows 44% of respondents saying sales were lower than during 2020 and 34% replying they were higher. In 2020, 81% had reported sales were lower than during the pre-pandemic 2019 sales and only 2% had seen sales rise.

Even when sales rose, they did so only slightly. Of the 34% who reported higher sales, 34% replied they rose 1-10% and 29% said they were 11-20% higher. Of the 44% that said sales dropped, 35% said they dropped 11-20%.

There are some segments of retail that outperformed, including clothing and shoe stores. Also, retailers in tourist areas did better than those in Athens. So did those in northern Greece.

Retail
READ MORE
[ANA]
ECONOMY

Retail booms in second quarter

lockdown-habits-will-die-hard
ECONOMY

Lockdown habits will die hard

lockdowns-spur-online-grocery-buys
RETAIL

Lockdowns spur online grocery buys

new-players-coming-into-online-grocery-delivery-market
RETAIL

New players coming into online grocery delivery market

retailers-start-summer-sales
ECONOMY

Retailers start summer sales

summer-sales-to-begin-from-monday
RETAIL

Summer sales to begin from Monday