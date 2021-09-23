ECONOMY

Food delivery drivers call 24-hour strike on Friday

food-delivery-drivers-call-24-hour-strike-on-friday
Efood drivers stage a protest drive in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, on Wednesday. [InTime News]

The union representing delivery drivers in the food service industry has called a 24-hour strike on Friday in reaction to recent developments at Greece’s biggest such firm.

In an announcement on Thursday, POEET decried the recent decision by delivery firm eFood to take drivers off payroll and make them reapply as freelancers paid by invoice for services rendered.

The company went back on the decision after a major backlash from the drivers, but also from customers who signed off the app by the thousands after the decision was made public last week.

POEET’s strike is aimed at sending a message to other firms considering similar cost-cutting measures.

Strike
READ MORE
Health workers protest against mandatory vaccines on August 26 [InTime News]
ECONOMY

Number of staff allowed to strike curbed

orange2fly-applies-for-bankruptcy
AIR TRANSPORT

Orange2Fly applies for bankruptcy

turkey-s-hotels-need-serious-help-with-debt-sector-head-says
ECONOMY

Turkey’s hotels need serious help with debt, sector head says

impact-on-npls-to-be-seen-in-2022
BANKING

Impact on NPLs to be seen in 2022

pm-exports-growth-is-a-good-indicator
ECONOMY

PM: Exports growth is a good indicator

high-marks-from-brussels
ECONOMY

High marks from Brussels