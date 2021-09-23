food-delivery-drivers-call-24-hour-strike-on-friday

Efood drivers stage a protest drive in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, on Wednesday. [InTime News]

The union representing delivery drivers in the food service industry has called a 24-hour strike on Friday in reaction to recent developments at Greece’s biggest such firm.

In an announcement on Thursday, POEET decried the recent decision by delivery firm eFood to take drivers off payroll and make them reapply as freelancers paid by invoice for services rendered.

The company went back on the decision after a major backlash from the drivers, but also from customers who signed off the app by the thousands after the decision was made public last week.

POEET’s strike is aimed at sending a message to other firms considering similar cost-cutting measures.