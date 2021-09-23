ECONOMY

PM: Exports growth is a good indicator

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to a significant rise in Greek exports, at the presentation of the National Strategic Extroversion Plan at Hellenic Cosmos, the cultural center of the Foundation of the Hellenic World, in Athens on Tuesday.

This fact “is the best proof that export rates serve as the mirror of a competitive economy,” especially taking into account the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he added. Moreover, the competitiveness of Greek products emphasizes product quality more than costs, he noted.

Extroversion means creating wealth that is then shared by Greek society, a key aspect of the government’s economic policy, he said, adding that development and growth for all means reducing social inequalities and “creating more opportunities for those who need it most.”

In addition, better-paying jobs in competitive sectors are key to reversing the brain-drain phenomenon. What foreign investors see in Greece is long-term potential for added-value investments, and this is due to the fact that “Greece has entered a trajectory of dynamic development in a stable fiscal climate,” the prime minister said.

[Prime Minister's Office]
