alexandroupolis-natural-gas-project-included-in-eu-funding

The new independent natural gas system constructed in Alexandroupolis, which includes a floating unit for the import, temporary storage, and liquefaction of gas, has been included in the NSRF funds for 2014-2020, the Development & Investments Ministry said on Thursday.

Budgeted at 363.7 million euros, the Greek state’s share is 166.7 million euros.

The system is expected to operation in December 2023, and will distribute gas to the Greek and Southeastern European markets.

Alexandroupolis will become the fourth Greek import gate for natural gas, with a maximum capacity of up to 944,000 cubic meters per hour or 8.3 billion annually. Its storage capacity for liquefied natural gas will be 170,000 cubic meters.

“We are supporting the green transition of the Greek economy. We are rewriting Greece’s energy map and promoting the country to a regional energy hub decades into the future,” Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said.

[ANA-MPA]