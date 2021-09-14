ECONOMY

Greece offers power bill subsidies to help households with rising energy cost

greece-offers-power-bill-subsidies-to-help-households-with-rising-energy-cost
[InTime News]

Greece will offer subsidies to the majority of Greek households by the end of the year to make energy costs more affordable amid rising gas prices, a government official said on Tuesday.

The scheme is part of relief measures Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Saturday to help Greeks deal with higher consumer prices.

“There is an international energy crisis,” Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas told reporters. “Our government has decided to support those who have seen their bills growing.”

The government-funded mechanism, estimated to cost 150 million euros ($177 million), will include a 9 euros subsidy for the first 300 kilowatt hours consumed by Greek households a month, Skrekas said, adding the scheme would cover about 70% of the households.

An annual one-off payment by the government to low-income earners to help them buy heating oil for the winter will be also increased by 20%.

Public Power Corp. (PPC), Greece’s main electricity utility which is 51% owned by the state, will also offer bigger discounts to households to mitigate the increases. [Reuters]

Economy Energy
READ MORE
crete-peloponnese-link-sends-positive-signals-to-markets
ECONOMY

Crete-Peloponnese link sends positive signals to markets

public-power-corporation-announces-profits
ECONOMY

Public Power Corporation announces profits

hellenic-petroleum-ebitda-reached-e176-million-in-q1
ECONOMY

Hellenic Petroleum EBITDA reached €176 million in Q1

igb-pipeline-delayed-until-june-2022
ECONOMY

IGB pipeline delayed until June 2022

hellenic-petroleum-commits-half-of-its-spending-to-clean-energy
ECONOMY

Hellenic Petroleum commits half of its spending to clean energy

mytilineos-reaches-agreement-with-ellomay-solar-for-spanish-project
ECONOMY

Mytilineos reaches agreement with Ellomay Solar for Spanish project