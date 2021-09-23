pm-meets-with-microsoft-president-in-new-york

A virtual walk though of Ancient Olympia and data centers in Attica were among the topics discussed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Microsoft President Brad Smith in a meeting in New York.

The two had initially met at the World Economic Forum at Davos in January 2020.

They discussed Microsoft’s project idea for a virtual walk through Ancient Olympia, where visitors could use their cellphones to recreate a sense of walking through the ancient precinct in antiquity. The project is ongoing, and may be completed within the year.

They also discussed Microsoft’s investments in data centers in Attica. Physical work on the project will begin within the year, while the company’s Greek branch is hiring staff at a higher rate than any of its other offices globally.

Mitsotakis is in New York to attend the 76th UN General Assembly.

[ANA-MPA]