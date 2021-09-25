mitsotakis-invites-investors-and-diaspora-business-to-greece

Greece’s return to growth and the reforms is has already carried out were the key points stressed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during contacts in New York last week, inviting institutional investors and Greek diaspora business owners to invest in the country.

Carried out on the sidelines of the United Nations’ General Assembly, these contacts included meetings with leading businessmen like Microsoft President Brad Smith and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and members of the Greek community of New York, in which Mitsotakis stressed that Greece is much stronger now than in the past decade.

An upward growth trend projected at around 5.9% for the year made him optimistic, he said, that the forecast may actually be low. Among the issues he referred to in both his speech at the General Assembly and with investors were initiatives to curb the steep rise in electricity bills, which also required a pan-European response, incentives to keep “a very well-educated younger generation” in Greece and reverse the brain drain of the past decade, and measures to deal with climate change, a global issue to be addressed at the upcoming UN summit in Glasgow.