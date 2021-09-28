ECONOMY PRIVATIZATION

Faliro Sports Complex tender set to resume

The process has started for the resumption of tenders for a concession of the Faliro Sports Complex, a facility on the capital’s southern coast that was used as the tae kwon do arena during the Athens 2004 Olympics.

The facility is ideal for the development of a metropolitan conference center and has already attracted the interest of five investors, though sources say not all of them are interested in developing a conference venue.

Concern lies on the terms of the tender by the Hellenic Public Property Company (ETAD) that allow for forming a shopping center along with some conference facilities, the sources add, which might dilute the project.

