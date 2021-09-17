nine-parties-interested-in-iraklio-port

State asset utilization fund TAIPED announced on Friday that nine interested parties have submitted expressions of interest in the acquisition of a majority stake of at least 67% of Iraklio Port Authority.

Expressions of interest were submitted by the following: a consortium comprising the companies Aktor Concessions and Attica Group, a consortium named Gray Pier Heraklion Port, composed of the companies Karatzis Industrial & Hotel Enterprises and FHL H. Kiriakidis Marbles-Granites, the GEK Terna and Aviareps Hellas consortium, the Grimaldi Euromed SpA and Minoan Lines Shipping consortium, the Portek International Pte Ltd and GPH Cruise Port Finance Ltd consortium, the Sekavin and Goldenstep Shipping Ltd consortium, OLETE Ltd, Tekal, and Thessaloniki Port Authority.

TAIPED’s advisers will evaluate these expressions of interest and submit their recommendation to the fund’s board of directors regarding the candidates that qualify for the next phase of the tender (binding offers phase). Iraklio Port Authority has the right to exclusively use and operate the buildings, land and facilities of the port land-side zone of Iraklio’s port by virtue of a concession agreement with the state.