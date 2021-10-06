ECONOMY TOURISM

Tourism takings set to climb to 10 billion euros

More and more people agree that, in terms of takings, Greek tourism this year will top 55% of the level seen in record year 2019.

Kathimerini understands that Finance Ministry officials estimate travel receipts may eventually reach 10 billion euros, compared to €18.2 billion in 2019 and €4.5 billion last year. That estimate is also the latest projection by the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE).

Minister Christos Staikouras has told cabinet ministers that July revenues amounted to 61.4% of July 2019, but added that expenditure per trip in the first seven months of 2021 was not only higher than in 2020 but also topped that observed in 2019.

