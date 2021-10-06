battle-to-begin-next-month-for-elliniko-road-project

Lamda Development is about to proclaim a tender for a project that will take Poseidonos Avenue underground at the section next to the Greek capital’s former international airport at Elliniko – which the Athens-listed company is developing.

The project also involves the construction of infrastructure and networks along the seafront and to the north of Vouliagmenis Avenue.

The tender will be called in November so that Lamda selects its preferred bidder in December for works to begin in January, sources have told Kathimerini.

The tender is estimated to concern a budget 300 million euros and all major construction companies in the country are likely to submit offers.