staikouras-to-take-part-in-imf-wb-annual-meetings

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras is scheduled to take part in the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank late Monday night via teleconference.

In the context of the meeting, Staikouras is to participate in a closed debate with the management of IMF and European officials on the climate transition and green investments in the developed economies of Europe.

He is also to hold online meetings with investment and banking groups, such as Nomura, Societe Generale, HSBC and Commerzbank.

Finally, he is to take part in the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action, of which Greece has been a permanent member for the last two years.

The aim of the coalition is the promotion of strong collective actions relating to climate change and its repercussions.