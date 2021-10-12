ECONOMY

Staikouras to take part in IMF/WB annual meetings

staikouras-to-take-part-in-imf-wb-annual-meetings

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras is scheduled to take part in the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank late Monday night via teleconference.

In the context of the meeting, Staikouras is to participate in a closed debate with the management of IMF and European officials on the climate transition and green investments in the developed economies of Europe.

He is also to hold online meetings with investment and banking groups, such as Nomura, Societe Generale, HSBC and Commerzbank.

Finally, he is to take part in the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action, of which Greece has been a permanent member for the last two years.

The aim of the coalition is the promotion of strong collective actions relating to climate change and its repercussions.

Economy
READ MORE
Labor and Social Security Minister Kostis Hatzidakis
ECONOMY

Bureaucracy remains king

stournaras-energy-crisis-was-unexpected
ECONOMY

Stournaras: Energy crisis was unexpected

economy-facing-e1-3-billion-bill
ENERGY

Economy facing €1.3 billion bill

stournaras-those-who-see-a-rise-in-interest-rates-are-in-a-hurry
ECONOMY

Stournaras: Those who see a rise in interest rates ‘are in a hurry’

[Shutterstock]
ECONOMY

Companies reluctant to make investments

greece-grabs-attention-of-european-pharma
MARGARITIS SCHINAS

Greece grabs attention of European pharma