Industrial import prices remained high in August, a fact already reflected in retail goods’ prices.

Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) figures showed on Thursday that this index posted a remarkable 18.7% increase from August 2020.

This is mainly attributed to the 29.4% increase in the price of imports from non-European Union countries.

Industrial imports from within the eurozone were only 2.9% more expensive in August than a year earlier.