Athens 63rd among 100 digital nomad destinations

Athens ranks a low 63rd among the 100 most attractive destinations for digital nomads in the world, according to a survey by Remote that the Federation of Hellenic Information Technology & Communications Enterprises (SEPE) has published in Greece.

The Greek capital lags in some significant fields, such as the cost of living and incentives for remote working.

The survey showed that when the assessment came to natural landscape and cultural heritage, Athens was in the top 10, but in other criteria not related to attractiveness, the Greek capital lags rival destinations; they include digital infrastructure and quality of life.

