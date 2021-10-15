greek-egypt-power-linkup-based-on-maritime-zone-delimitation

Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas and Egypt’s Electricity & Renewable Energy Sources Minister Mohamed Shaker signed on Thursday the memorandum of understanding that provides for the interconnection of the two countries’ power transmission networks.

Skrekas underlined that the electricity interconnection between the two countries “will carry clean energy produced by renewable energy sources, to be exported to northern countries and Europe.”

The MoU is based on the agreement regarding the delimitation of maritime zones between Greece and Egypt signed on August 6, 2020, government sources commented.