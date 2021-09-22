ECONOMY

Mitsotakis meets Saudi investment minister in Athens

mitsotakis-meets-saudi-investment-minister-in-athens

Bilateral ties were the focus of talks between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Saudi Arabia Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih at Maximos Mansion on Wednesday morning.

The two sides explored ways of expanding already growing cooperation between Greece and Saudi Arabia in the areas of the economy, trade and investments.

The meeting was attended by Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis and Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for economic diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis.

