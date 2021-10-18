four-bidders-for-resort-at-former-us-base-on-crete

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) on Friday announced that four interested parties have submitted offers for the exploitation of part of the former US military base of Gournes in Iraklio, Crete.

Offers were submitted by Club Hotel Casino Loutraki-Lyktos Holding, Dimand Real Estate, REDS and Vivion Investments.

The review of the documentats submitted in order to verify that they are in line with the terms specified in the request for proposal will begin immediately.

Shortly after, the TAIPED board of directors will unseal the financial offers in accordance with the applicable procedure. TAIPED may ask for improved financial offers as per the rules of the tender process.

The property at Gournes consists of a beachfront land plot of 345,567 square meters 13 kilometers from Nikos Kazantzakis International Airport and 16 km from Iraklio.

Neighboring plots have been developed by the Hellenic Center for Marine Research, Cretaquarium Thalassokosmos, the International Exhibition and Conference Center of Crete, among others.

TAIPED will establish a public limited company – or societe anonyme (SA) – to which it will contribute ownership of the property and will transfer its entire share capital to the highest bidder.