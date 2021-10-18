innovative-open-air-market-rules

A Development Ministry bill provides for granting more bonus points to young people and those with university degrees, as fruit and vegetable sellers vie for a spot at open-air markets, as well as for a daily register of products and prices per seller.

The bill submitted to Parliament on Friday contains a regulation that aims to encourage young graduates to remain in the place where they come from if they work on farms.

The same draft law provides for the operation of street food markets too, and allows licenses to be granted to corporations, with the process providing for a tender. In an effort to achieve more transparency and better organization in the licensing process, it is proposed that it be conducted through an online platform.

In quite an innovative reform, the bill will also allow consumers to get a good picture of product prices at open-air markets, with the registering of starting prices on the e-Katanalotis platform: Each seller will have to declare the prices of their goods at the start of trade at the open-air market, plus the quantity available, by 8 a.m. on the days when they will have a stall at an open-air market.