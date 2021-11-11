ECONOMY

Mytilineos: No dispute with PPC

mytilineos-no-dispute-with-ppc

Athens-listed group Mytilineos on Tuesday dismissed press reports alleging it was in a dispute with Public Power Corporation over competition matters.

In an announcement, Mytilineos said it steadily supported the strengthening of PPC and its role in the development of electricity production in the country, supporting Greek industry and Greek households.

“The chairman and CEO of the company, Evangelos Mytilineos, has repeatedly and publicly acknowledged the role of the PPC as an energy pillar in the country and welcomed a recent and very successful share capital increase plan by PPC and its transformation into a modern energy company,” the announcement said.

Business
READ MORE
united-group-future-lies-in-personalized-tv-content
BUSINESS

United Group: Future lies in personalized TV content

The rules of free competition law aim to safeguard collective interests such as a competitive market structure, consumer welfare and economic freedom. [SOOC]
ECONOMY

Enhancing the effectiveness of NCA investigative powers

iwg-support-for-startups
ECONOMY

IWG support for startups

tender-for-expansion-of-fiberoptic-network-across-greece
TECHNOLOGY

Tender for expansion of fiberoptic network across Greece

alpha-bank-realty-scheme-woos-10-bidders
BUSINESS

Alpha Bank realty scheme woos 10 bidders

wedding-planners-conference-opens-in-rhodes-this-week
ECONOMY

Wedding planners conference opens in Rhodes this week