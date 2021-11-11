Mytilineos: No dispute with PPC

Athens-listed group Mytilineos on Tuesday dismissed press reports alleging it was in a dispute with Public Power Corporation over competition matters.

In an announcement, Mytilineos said it steadily supported the strengthening of PPC and its role in the development of electricity production in the country, supporting Greek industry and Greek households.

“The chairman and CEO of the company, Evangelos Mytilineos, has repeatedly and publicly acknowledged the role of the PPC as an energy pillar in the country and welcomed a recent and very successful share capital increase plan by PPC and its transformation into a modern energy company,” the announcement said.