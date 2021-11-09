tender-for-expansion-of-fiberoptic-network-across-greece

The Digital Governance Ministry is preparing a new project for the expansion of fiberoptics across the country, with a 868-million-euro tender for the development of ultra-fast broadband infrastructure.

The UFBB II project, a public-private partnership, has already attracted the OTE Group and the corporate scheme of Terna Energy with ADMIE’s subsidiary Grid Telecom.

It has a total infrastructure development cost of €1.2 billion, with the estimated financing of €400 million from public resources, according to the national broadband rollout plan that is currently up for public consultation.

Companies must commit themselves to the areas they will cover.