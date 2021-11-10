United Group: Future lies in personalized TV content

The digital future lies in the personalization of entertainment content supply, said Victoriya Boklag, chief executive at United Group, which is now the parent company of Greek telecommunications provider Nova.

Addressing an online conference on pay TV on Tuesday, the manager of the biggest telecom and media supplier in Southeastern Europe stated that “the digital future is full of challenges,” adding that “United Group follows the changes in the way consumers view content: The landscape is changing and we are bearing witness to a struggle for audiences across all platforms.”

Boklag argued that “the future lies in the adaptability of TV platforms, such as those United Group presented to its users during the pandemic.”

However, the group is facing various dilemmas: “We did not believe the existing platforms were attractive enough for the young generation,” she said, adding that the company has developed its own new platforms, such as EON, which is now accessible from Greece and Bulgaria, and available to a total of 40 million users.

United Group also invests to a great extent in local content so as to generate synergies among the eight markets it is active in, its CEO said.