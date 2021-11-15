Pillars of the 7th Delphi Economic Forum
Delphi Economic Forum, the organization that puts together the annual meeting of the same name, has announced the thematic pillars of its seventh gathering, scheduled for April 6-9, 2022 at Delphi.
Speakers and distinguished guests from Greece and around the world will be attempting to take a look into the future and answer questions on the path forward and current existential issues of a new world that is constantly shaping around us after the pandemic.
The thematic pillars to be discussed are the following: World Security – A state of flux; Global Economy – The path forward; Climate Emergency; EU: The future of the Union; Technological Change and Economic Transformation; Greece Re-emerging: The path to a strong and stable recovery; and People & Society.