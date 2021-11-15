pillars-of-the-7th-delphi-economic-forum

Delphi Economic Forum, the organization that puts together the annual meeting of the same name, has announced the thematic pillars of its seventh gathering, scheduled for April 6-9, 2022 at Delphi.

Speakers and distinguished guests from Greece and around the world will be attempting to take a look into the future and answer questions on the path forward and current existential issues of a new world that is constantly shaping around us after the pandemic.

The thematic pillars to be discussed are the following: World Security – A state of flux; Global Economy – The path forward; Climate Emergency; EU: The future of the Union; Technological Change and Economic Transformation; Greece Re-emerging: The path to a strong and stable recovery; and People & Society.