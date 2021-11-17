port-and-marina-concessions

Six ports and at least four marinas will be put up for grabs in the first half of next year, according to state privatization fund TAIPED’s Asset Development Plan.

The ADP, which the inner cabinet approved last month, will accelerate procedures for the ports of Alexandroupoli, Volos, Kavala, Igoumenitsa and Iraklio. At the same time the fund will launch the process for the concession of the marinas in Thessaloniki, Pylos and Corfu, as well as for the port and marina of Mykonos.

TAIPED will invite binding offers for the port authorities of Alexandroupoli and Igoumenitsa and for the Filippos B dock at Kavala. Iraklio Port Authority will follow in the second quarter of 2022. At the same time the fund is preparing the invitation of interest in Volos Port Authority.

The deadline for submission of binding bids for the Aretsou marina in Thessaloniki has been set for February 24, 2022, while the tender for Pylos marina will start by the end of 2021.

The process for the mega-yacht marina and the Spilias marina in Corfu Town, as well as Lefkimmi Port in the south of the Ionian island will also begin in the first quarter of 2022. There is also a new master plan being prepared for the port of Mykonos, as the optimum concession method is being considered.

In the first quarter of the year the concession tender will also start for Attiki Odos, according to the revised ADP timetable. The existing concession contract of the Attica ringroad expires in October 2024, but the main parameters of the tender will be determined by the end of 2021, although the decision on the planned extensions of the highway has not been made yet.

TAIPED also announced an ambitious program for the utilization of dozens more marinas and property assets such as the Horse Racing Center at Markopoulo, a 785,000-square meter plot in Thermopyles, a property in the spa town of Kamena Vourla that currently hosts a large hotel complex etc.

On the other hand, the utilization of the 35% state holding in Hellenic Petroleum and the Athens Airport concession have been postponed.