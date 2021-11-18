unemployment-posts-impressive-drop-in-september

Greece’s unemployment rate fell to 13% of the workforce in September, from 13.9% in August and 16.5% in September 2020, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Wednesday.

The number of jobless totaled 609,501 in September, down 169,335 from September 2020 (-21.7%) and down 45,571 (-7%) compared with August 2021.

The unemployment rate among women fell to 16.9% from 20.3% in September 2020 and among men to 9.8% from 13.4%.

In the 15-24 age group, unemployment fell to 28% from 29.5% in September 2020, while in the 25-74 age group it fell to 12.2% from 15.7%. The number of employed people totaled 4,081,787.