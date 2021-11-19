advantis-to-launch-in-the-us

Greek startup Advantis Medical Imaging is launching in the US market, following the recent approval of its software by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), so that it can be utilized by American health corporations.

The company is active in the scientific domain of medical imaging and the field of developing medical software. In that context it has developed Brainance MD, a highly advanced neuroimaging platform which allows users to display, process and analyse brain MRI scans in order to improve diagnostic accuracy.

This software allows for the processing of three different forms of brain scan – diffusion tensor imaging (DTI), functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and brain perfusion scans – in a considerably shorter time compared to other types of software, contributing to the identification of serious brain diseases such as tumors.

“Normally it takes different softwares for the processing of the scans. However, our software can incorporate it all into one, by combining the results from different processes,” explains to Kathimerini the co-founder and chief executive officer of Advantis, Zoi Giavri: “That way a doctor can reduce the time dedicated to examining a test,” she adds.

Crucially, the way this software operates means it does not need to be installed on a computer, as it is cloud-based and doctors can access it from any terminal just by creating their own account. What Advantis does is make medical imaging more accessible, user-friendly and data-driven by merging it with cloud technology.

Brainance MD is already certified for clinical use in Europe, and is already being used in several countries including Greece. The approval it has just received from the FDA and its pilot use in hospitals and university clinics in the US means it can be widely utilized across the Atlantic.

In Greece the company’s clients include major hospitals and clinics such as Hygeia, the Vioiatriki chain, Metropolitan Hospital and Metropolitan General, Kosmoiatriki, the Henry Dunant Hospital etc. It also has clients in other European countries, among them Italy, Portugal and Cyprus, and is being piloted in Germany.

{YPKAT}DESPINA KONTI{YPKAT}