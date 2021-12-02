high-speed-rail-link-across-north-to-be-tendered-out

A new high-speed rail link is on the cards in northern Greece which is expected to reduce the time it takes to travel from Thessaloniki to Alexandroupoli by three hours.

It will run on the line that will be constructed to link Thessaloniki, Kavala and Xanthi, covering a stretch of 205 kilometers and part of the Egnatia Railway.

The tender process by railway works company ERGOSE for the 1.68-billion-euro project (excluding VAT) is reportedly expected to begin in due course. The new line will allow speeds of up to 160-200 km/h.

The rail link, which is part of ERGOSE’s package of six large projects worth 4 billion euros, includes more than 50 tunnels and 71 crossings as well as other specialized technical works.

The line will start from the settlement of Nea Filadelfia near Oreokastro and will end at the commercial port of Kavala. The project includes the construction of eight new railway stations.