Searchlight to invest in Celestyal Cruises

Celestyal Cruises and its parent company, Louis Plc, on Monday announced a definitive strategic investment agreement with leading global private investment firm Searchlight Capital Partners.

As part of the partnership, Searchlight will make an investment in a new holding company, Celestyal Holdings. This will enable Celestyal Cruises to amplify its brand globally, build upon its success to date, and expand its operational footprint while growing and renewing its fleet.

Celestyal Cruises will continue to operate its fleet of two ships from its offices in Piraeus, with its current global management team leading the business.

