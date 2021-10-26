shipping-sector-meets-innovation

The “Innovation Ready” event by the innovation committee of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) focused this year on new technologies in shipping, in an effort to strengthen cooperation between major shipping groups and tech startups in Greece, with the transfer of know-how.

Titled “Shipping in Front of the Opportunity of Maritime 4.0,” the event this week allowed representatives from shipping groups, industries and various other productive sectors, as well as members of the Innovative Greeks community, to be informed by 12 startups on new ideas that have already been implemented for the sector. The startups further described the partnerships they seek with major enterprises in shipping and with the industries interested in pilot applications.

Ioannis Martinos, chief executive at The Signal Group and a member of the SEV innovation committee, said: “Shipping has made a dynamic entry into digitalization and new technologies will play an important role in forming the market of the future. As a global shipping hub, Greece will play a central part in that with its rapidly growing ecosystem of new technologies.”