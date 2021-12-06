payments-to-public-projects-now-set-to-resume

The Finance Ministry has seen to the immediate disbursement of another 330-350 million euros for financing the Public Investments Program of 2021 as the drying out of its resources has led to a payments freeze that Kathimerini highlighted on Friday, concerning public works and co-funded projects.

The solution has been found through the REACT-EU program, with Alternate Minister Thodoros Skylakakis telling Kathimerini Athens will collect the cash due to Greece from those subsidies.

The ministry also aims to pay off state arrears totaling some €150 million by the end of the year, in line with the country’s commitments to the EU.