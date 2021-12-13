metal-companies-benefit-considerably-from-soaring-demand

Greek producers of industrial metal and manufactured metal products enjoyed record high returns over the first nine months of the year, and this is expected to carry on until the end of 2021, thanks to increased global demand combined with the limited supply that is keeping metal rates at high levels.

That is despite the massively increased energy costs, as companies such as Viohalco, Mytilineos and Halyvourgia Ellados either had long-term power supply contracts at fixed rates, or managed to pass on their extra costs to the final prices that their clients pay.

Demand from abroad and within the country is expected to continue next year.