Lamba unveils ‘Commercial Hub’ in new video on Elliniko project

The firm developing the 8 billion-euro Elliniko project at the plot of the former Athens airport on the capital’s southern coast on Tuesday published a new video unveiling its plan for Greece’s biggest shopping mall and other aspects of the project.

Stretching across 185,000 square meters off Vouliagmenis Avenue, Lamda SA’s “Commerical Hub” – a combination of different professional spaces – aspires to transform Elliniko into a major entertainment, business and leisure destination.

A mixed-purpose tower comprising a hotel, office spaces and residential apartments will also be built near the new shopping center and will act as a landmark.

The aim is to introduce a “new lifestyle philosophy in shopping, entertainment and work,” says Lambda CEO Odisseas Athanasiou.

The video published on Tuesday is the eighth of its kind produced by Lambda to present its plans for Elliniko.