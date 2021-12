Deree, the School of Graduate and Professional Education of The American College of Greece, is starting this Wednesday Oral Business English classes for in-class delivery every Wednesday until March 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There is also the option of live online delivery, starting January 14 and continuing every Friday up to March 18, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To find out more and enroll visit acg.edu.