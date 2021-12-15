EU states could jointly buy gas supplies
The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules allowing EU countries to jointly buy strategic reserves of gas, under plans that would also bolster gas storage and aim to add more low-carbon gases to the network.
Greece and other European Union countries have called for joint gas buying, a move they say would help shore up supplies.
Gas prices have surged to record highs in recent months, stoked by factors including high demand and lower-than-expected exports from Russia. [Reuters]