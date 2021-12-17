Greece ‘creating a clear framework for Natura protection zones’

The Environment and Energy Ministry’s first three special environmental studies related to Natura 2000 regions were released for public consultation on Thursday.

These concern protected areas in eastern Crete, Evros and Rodopi in Thrace, as well as the southern Peloponnese. Minister Kostas Skrekas said the ministry is, for the first time, “creating a clear framework for protection zones and land uses in the 446 areas protected under the Natura 2000 network.”

He added that the studies “will be a useful tool for the sustainable development and protection of biodiversity in these areas of unique natural beauty.”