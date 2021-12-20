luxury-residences-at-hilton-athens

Part of the agreement on the Hilton Athens hotel between Ionian Hotels and Hilton is for the landmark unit in the center of Athens to have about 50 luxurious private residences under the brands Conrad Residences and Waldorf Astoria Residences.

These luxury properties will be on the upper floors of the hotel. As they are still on the drawing board, the size of each property has not been determined yet, and neither have the price tags. It is worth noting, however, that a similar project at New York’s Waldorf Astoria, named “The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria,” had prices of around $10-20 million for each of the (not-so-spacious) apartments last year.

The construction of the residences at the top of Hilton Athens is expected to be completed within the next three years.

All properties will be high-standard serviced apartments, in the form first brought to Greece with “The Residences” at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino. Conrad Residences will form part of the hotel, while Waldorf Astoria Residences will enjoy privileged access to the facilities and services of the new destination using a separate entrance to the rest of the buildings, a private lounge and wellness spaces for residents. Owners may decorate the interiors as they wish.