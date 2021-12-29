Extension granted for road tax
The Finance Ministry has issued several deadline postponements in the last few days
The Finance Ministry continued on Tuesday to grant extensions to taxpayers for meeting their obligations, as it announced the postponement of the deadlines for the payment of 2022 road tax and the submission of supplementary income tax declarations. Both originally had this Friday as the deadline.
According to a decision by Deputy Finance Minister Apostolos Vesyropoulos, the deadline for the payment of next year’s road tax has been postponed until February 28, 2022. The same applies to applying for the withdrawal of vehicles from circulation for the next year.
“The government is fully aware of the difficulties and the particular conditions the pandemic has created. The extension for the payment of the road tax is necessary to make it easier for everyone to meet this obligation,” stated Vesyropoulos. The ministry made it clear there will be no further extension beyond that deadline, and the late payment of dues will trigger a fine equal to 100% of the tax.
Meanwhile the director of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, Giorgos Pitsilis, yesterday announced a two-month extension to the deadline for the submission of supplementary and special income tax statements, until February 28. Among others, that measure concerns taxpayers who applied within 2021 to take their tax domicile abroad.
Tuesday’s announcements follow previous extension decisions on a multitude of deadlines:
- Deposit to Be Returned: Some 700,000 enterprises have received a six-month extension to the start of their repayment of state loans, with the first of up to 60 tranches now being due until June 30, 2022. The deadline for the payment in a lump sum with a 15% discount has also been moved back three months, to March 31.
- Fixed expenditure: The government has decided to allow the remainder of the 450-million-euro program subsidizing the fixed spending of enterprises to be offset also with next year’s tax and social security obligations.
- Property transfers: The final contracts for the transfer of real estate through sale, donation or parental concession, drafted from January 1 to 31, 2022, will bear the tax rates normally applying until December 31, 2021, if the relevant applications are submitted before then.