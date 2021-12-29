extension-granted-for-road-tax

The Finance Ministry continued on Tuesday to grant extensions to taxpayers for meeting their obligations, as it announced the postponement of the deadlines for the payment of 2022 road tax and the submission of supplementary income tax declarations. Both originally had this Friday as the deadline.

According to a decision by Deputy Finance Minister Apostolos Vesyropoulos, the deadline for the payment of next year’s road tax has been postponed until February 28, 2022. The same applies to applying for the withdrawal of vehicles from circulation for the next year.

“The government is fully aware of the difficulties and the particular conditions the pandemic has created. The extension for the payment of the road tax is necessary to make it easier for everyone to meet this obligation,” stated Vesyropoulos. The ministry made it clear there will be no further extension beyond that deadline, and the late payment of dues will trigger a fine equal to 100% of the tax.

Meanwhile the director of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, Giorgos Pitsilis, yesterday announced a two-month extension to the deadline for the submission of supplementary and special income tax statements, until February 28. Among others, that measure concerns taxpayers who applied within 2021 to take their tax domicile abroad.

Tuesday’s announcements follow previous extension decisions on a multitude of deadlines: