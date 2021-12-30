gov-t-subsidies-for-first-jobs

The new government program for subsidizing the first jobs of young people, named “Proto Ensimo (First Stamp),” will offer up to 1,200 euros, split equally between the worker and the employer, starting from January 1.

According to the joint decision by the ministries of Finance and Labor, the program concerns the hiring of people aged 18 to 29 without any previous work experience in the public or private sector. It can be used in combination with the program for subsidizing 100,000 posts, which has already been covered but is now reopening for an additional 50,000 jobs, also as of Saturday.

Just like with all subsidy programs, Proto Ensimo comes with a protection clause for jobs, with employers undertaking the pledge to maintain on average the same number of employees they had on November 12, 2021 (when the regulation was published) for the entire period each post is subsidized plus the number of state-supported jobs.

The €600 to full-time employees will be paid out in six equal installments, while the €600 for employers will be disbursed upon the expiry of the subsidy period. In case of part-time jobs, €300 will go to workers (also in six tranches) and another €300 to employers.