development-ministry-approval-to-305-new-investment-plans

A total of 305 new investment plans, part of the government’s development law, have been approved and another step has been taken in order to achieve record investments in 2022, Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis said on Thursday.

“Despite the adverse conditions of the pandemic, the development and investment ministry is proceeding at a very fast pace and this is proved with the approval of 305 new investment plans, taking a step toward achieving the goal for a record investment in 2022,” he said in a statement.

The investment plans concern small and very small enterprises and will secure state funding.

The details over the subsidy for each individual investment plan will be released next year.