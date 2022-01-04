rail-and-road-project-auctions-scheduled-for-this-year

The Infrastructures Ministry is promising a big year for public projects, with multiple tenders in the pipeline.

The most important will doubtlessly be the package of railway works amounting to 4.5 billion euros. It will include four or five projects and their studies so that the contract can be made and signed within a couple of years.

Last week the ministry also put up for auction four road projects: the extension of Kymis Avenue in northwestern Athens, the Halkida detour on Evia, the Neapoli-Agios Nikolaos section on northeastern Crete and the Bralos-Amfissa highway in central Greece.

A few days earlier bids arrived on Thessaloniki and Kalamata road projects.