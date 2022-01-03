negative-pcr-needed-to-enter-cyprus

Cyprus’ Health Ministry announced on Monday that starting on Tuesday, January 4, all incoming travelers, regardless of their vaccination status, will have to present a negative PCR test taken up to 48 hours before departure. They are also required to undergo another PCR test upon arrival, at their own expense.

The regulation applies to all passengers, including those who have filled out their CyprusFlightPass since Sunday.

Moreover, with the exception of those who have received a booster shot, travelers are also required to undergo a rapid antigen test at the end of a 72-hour period from their arrival.

Passengers who are required to undergo a rapid test are those arriving from all European Union countries, plus Andorra, Monaco, Vatican City, San Marino, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Australia, Egypt, Argentina, Armenia, Georgia, the US, the UAE, the UK, Japan, Indonesia, Jordan, Israel, Canada, Qatar, China, Colombia, Kuwait, Belarus, Lebanon, Bahrain, New Zealand, South Korea, Oman, Ukraine, Uruguay, Peru, Rwanda, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia and Chile.

All other countries that are not included in the above list, are considered gray zone countries.