cyprus-launches-holiday-incentives-for-vaccines

Cyprus on Monday offered additional incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A government statement said that those who have received at least one dose of an EU-approved vaccine or have recovered from the virus in the last six months will have their holiday accommodation costs subsidized by the state by 35%.

The subsidy will be valid during the holiday peak period from July 16 to August 31.

According to the statement, those who prefer to take a weekly coronavirus test are not eligible for this subsidy. [Xinhua]