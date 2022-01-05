ECONOMY MARKETS

Fresh 10-year bond issue is expected this month

Greece will issue half of the year’s worth of new bonds in the first quarter of the year, starting with a new 10-billion-euro issue this month, according to a Citigroup report.

The Public Debt Management Agency has declared its intention to top the bond markets for 12 billion euros throughout 2022, and Citigroup says its issue program will be so front-heavy that 83% of it will be covered within the year’s first half.

The January benchmark bond issue will come to €3.5 billion, followed by the reopening of previous debt, and the issue of Greece’s first ‘green’ bond. Citigroup expects the PDMA to make five market forays in 2022.

