Exports increased 47% in November

Greek exports grew 47.2% in November, but a 63.3% jump in imports during the same month led to a spectacular 93.1% widening of the country’s trade deficit, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Friday.

The value of imports totaled 6.666 billion euros in November from €4.082 billion in November 2020, for an increase of 63.3%. Excluding oil products, imports grew 34%, while excluding oil products and ships, imports rose 33.7% in November.

The value of exports totaled €3.896 billion in November, up 47.2% from the same month last year. Excluding oil products, exports grew 31.5%, while excluding oil products and ships, they rose 30.5%.

The country’s trade deficit came to €2.77 billion in November, up 93.1% from November 2020. In the January-November period, imports totaled €57.952 billion, up 30.5% from the corresponding period last year. Excluding oil products, they grew 19.7% while excluding oil products and ships imports rose 19.8% in the 11-month period.

Exports totaled €36.311 billion, up 30.8%, while excluding oil products exports rose 20.2%, and excluding oil products and ships exports grew 20.1%.

The country’s trade deficit totaled €21.641 billion in January-November, up 29.9%; excluding oil products the trade deficit rose 18.9%; while excluding oil products and ships the deficit rose 19.3%.