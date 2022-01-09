safepass-fines-on-cypriot-stores

Inspections in Cyprus have intensified in recent days as part of a crackdown on violations by citizens and enterprises of Covid-19 safety rules, leading to dozens of fines being issued on a daily basis, including against supermarkets.

As the Omicron variant drives up infections, authorities have specifically targeted retailers, given that it is mandatory in Cyprus to have a SafePass to shop at supermarkets and shopping centers. The SafePass is a health certificate issued to the fully vaccinated, those who have recently recovered from Covid and those who have had a recent rapid test with a negative result – hence it must be updated every 72 hours for the unvaccinated.

On Friday alone, authorities imposed 4,000 euros in fines on a supermarket in the Famagusta region that allowed in shoppers without a SafePass, as well as on a store in Nicosia whose manager did not have a SafePass himself. Seven more stores faced fines of up to €1,000 each, including one in Limassol that did not check whether its customers had their SafePass with them.

Almost 2,200 inspections were conducted in the 24 hours to Saturday morning across the Republic of Cyprus.