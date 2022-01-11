ECONOMY

Souvenirs expo to open at Metropolitan Expo Center

[InTime News]

Despite the latest wave of the pandemic, the Parousies exhibition dedicated to souvenirs, along with sideshows Popular Art and Artefact, is opening on Wednesday at the Metropolitan Expo Center, next to Athens International Airport.

The fair, which is open only to traders (who must be able to present a Covid vaccination or recovery certificate and wear a KN95 mask or a double mask), will last until Sunday, January 16, and features novelty ideas from all corners of the world.

